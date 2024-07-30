Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $43.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.35% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.34 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

