Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $83.45, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.73% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.33%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.1, marking a 83.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $922.6 million, showing a 0.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.5 per share and a revenue of $3.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.61% and +2.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.