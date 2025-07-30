Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $56.07, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.49% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.41%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $886.1 million, reflecting a 5.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.27% and +1.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.27, which means Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

