Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) reached $41.88, with a +0.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.47 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.