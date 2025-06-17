Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) was up +1.13% at $51.98. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.91%.

The stock of company has risen by 4.07% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 47.41% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $886.1 million, indicating a 5.7% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.57 per share and a revenue of $3.81 billion, indicating changes of +57.27% and +1.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 45.44.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.