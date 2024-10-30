Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) standing at $47.55, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.33, which means Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

