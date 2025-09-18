Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $60.05, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.6% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 47.17% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $959.1 million, reflecting a 3.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.47 per share and a revenue of $3.82 billion, indicating changes of +52.86% and +1.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.99, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

