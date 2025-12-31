Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $67.89, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, up 78.35% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.1 billion, reflecting a 11.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $3.8 billion, representing changes of +54.63% and +1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.86.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

