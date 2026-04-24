Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $85.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 12.05%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 771.43% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $865.2 million, indicating a 2.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and a revenue of $3.9 billion, representing changes of -1.97% and +2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.57.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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