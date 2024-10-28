Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) standing at $47, reflecting a +0.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.88.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

