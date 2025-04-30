Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $44.33, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.07% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 53.78% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $852.9 million, reflecting a 4.75% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

DBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.51, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.