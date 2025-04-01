Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $44.09, demonstrating a +0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 53.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $852.9 million, indicating a 4.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and a revenue of $3.79 billion, representing changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

