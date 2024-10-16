Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ending at $46, denoting a +0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 5.91% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.87, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

