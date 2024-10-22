Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $45.30, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.36.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

