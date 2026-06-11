Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $81.63, demonstrating a +1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.54%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.16% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.1, reflecting a 83.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $922.6 million, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.5 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.61% and +2.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.59.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.