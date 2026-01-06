Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $66.76, demonstrating a +2.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.05% was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.47% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating a 11.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and a revenue of $3.8 billion, representing changes of +94.71% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.01% downward. Currently, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.53.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

