Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $42.54, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 53.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $852.9 million, down 4.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion, which would represent changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.08, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

