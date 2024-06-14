Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $39.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.86% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.07 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

