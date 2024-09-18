Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $42.88, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The the stock of company has risen by 13.35% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.23 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

