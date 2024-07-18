Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $42.45, demonstrating a -1.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

The company's stock has climbed by 7.37% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.59 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.