Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $57.03, demonstrating a +1.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.12% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 47.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $959.1 million, up 3.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.86% and +1.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

