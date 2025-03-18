Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed at $43.88, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $852.9 million, down 4.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.59 per share and a revenue of $3.79 billion, demonstrating changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.87.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.