Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) was up +2.5% at $75.44. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.83%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.4% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.45% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 771.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $865.2 million, showing a 2.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

DBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.86% and +2.53%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.