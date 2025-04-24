Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) reached $43.32, with a +1.83% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.32% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 53.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $852.9 million, indicating a 4.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $3.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.2% and +1.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.