Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

Earnings: -$38.2 million in Q4 vs. -$51.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.0 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q4 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.

