Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

-Earnings: -$51.2 million in Q4 vs. -$122.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q4 vs. -$1.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.7 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $1.11 billion in Q4 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year.

