Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

Earnings: -$49.8 million in Q3 vs. -$2.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.0 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $810.4 million in Q3 vs. $958.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.