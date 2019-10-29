Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

-Earnings: -$35.7 million in Q3 vs. -$238.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. -$3.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.