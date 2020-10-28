Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

-Earnings: -$101.4 million in Q3 vs. -$35.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.31 in Q3 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.2 million or $0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.27 per share -Revenue: $1.00 billion in Q3 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.85 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.