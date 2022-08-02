Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

Earnings: -$199.2 million in Q2 vs. -$30.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.52 in Q2 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.5 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $851.7 million in Q2 vs. $943.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.55 - $3.75 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.