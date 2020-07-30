Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):

-Earnings: -$23.7 million in Q2 vs. -$50.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $890.5 million in Q2 vs. $1150.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7B - $3.9B

