Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$111.5 million, or -$1.40 per share. This compares with -$183.9 million, or -$2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$67.6 million or -$0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $858.1 million from $829.8 million last year.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$111.5 Mln. vs. -$183.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.40 vs. -$2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $858.1 Mln vs. $829.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.7Bln - $3.9Bln

