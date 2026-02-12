Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $49.6 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $5.6 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.7 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.104 billion from $988.9 million last year.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.6 Mln. vs. $5.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.104 Bln vs. $988.9 Mln last year.

