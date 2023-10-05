Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (DBD) Price Target Increased by 2150.00% to 22.95

The average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (NYSE:DBD) has been revised to 22.95 / share. This is an increase of 2,150.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.14% from the latest reported closing price of 18.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf Inc-. This is a decrease of 193 owner(s) or 70.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.01%, a decrease of 76.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.67% to 2,621K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 2.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 1,216K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 64.28% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 619K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 63.79% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 574K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 45.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 32.81% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 432K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 50.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 74.23% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 388K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 91.79% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

