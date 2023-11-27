Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (DBD) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (NYSE:DBD) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of 24.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf Inc-. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.93%, an increase of 12,176.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 655.30% to 30,923K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 2.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,181K shares representing 32.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hein Park Capital Management holds 3,464K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 3,246K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA holds 1,784K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 1,216K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 64.28% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

