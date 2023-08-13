Diebold Nixdorf Emerges From Bankruptcy, Shares To Be Relisted On NYSE

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) confirmed that it has completed its financial restructuring and has emerged from the related Chapter 11 and Dutch proceedings as anticipated per the company's previous announcement on Aug. 9. We expect that new shares in the emerged company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "DBD" on Monday, August 14.

Diebold Nixdorf's common stock that was outstanding prior to the restructuring process was canceled upon the company's emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process, and holders thereof will not receive any recovery. In connection with that cancellation, such common stock will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Diebold Nixdorf said in a statement.

