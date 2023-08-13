News & Insights

Markets

Diebold Nixdorf Emerges From Bankruptcy, Shares To Be Relisted On NYSE

August 13, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) confirmed that it has completed its financial restructuring and has emerged from the related Chapter 11 and Dutch proceedings as anticipated per the company's previous announcement on Aug. 9. We expect that new shares in the emerged company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "DBD" on Monday, August 14.

Diebold Nixdorf's common stock that was outstanding prior to the restructuring process was canceled upon the company's emergence from the Chapter 11 restructuring process, and holders thereof will not receive any recovery. In connection with that cancellation, such common stock will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Diebold Nixdorf said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.