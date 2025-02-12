DIEBOLD NIXDORF Earnings Results: $DBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIEBOLD NIXDORF ($DBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, missing estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $988,900,000, missing estimates of $997,645,680 by $-8,745,680.
DIEBOLD NIXDORF Insider Trading Activity
DIEBOLD NIXDORF insiders have traded $DBD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK TOBIAS BAUR (EVP of Operational Excellence) has made 2 purchases buying 6,460 shares for an estimated $266,635 and 0 sales.
- OCTAVIO MARQUEZ (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,690 shares for an estimated $69,018 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS S TIMKO (EVP, CFO) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $14,670
DIEBOLD NIXDORF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of DIEBOLD NIXDORF stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 350,808 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,098,776
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 278,476 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,985,607
- SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC added 162,975 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,014,444
- BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 156,347 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,729,174
- HEIN PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 153,353 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,848,744
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 151,416 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,762,238
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 133,344 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,955,143
DIEBOLD NIXDORF Government Contracts
We have seen $170,427 of award payments to $DBD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DIEBOLD - MAINTENANCE OF CHARTERS VAULT: $95,634
- PARK PLACE 2401 (BROCADE AND DELL COMPELLENT): $63,991
- FUNDING FOR BASE YEAR OF VAULT DOOR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT: $9,048
- RATIFICATION - REPAIR PHARMACY VAULT DOOR MATHER: $1,753
