DIEBOLD NIXDORF Earnings Results: $DBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIEBOLD NIXDORF ($DBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, missing estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $988,900,000, missing estimates of $997,645,680 by $-8,745,680.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF Insider Trading Activity

DIEBOLD NIXDORF insiders have traded $DBD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK TOBIAS BAUR (EVP of Operational Excellence) has made 2 purchases buying 6,460 shares for an estimated $266,635 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OCTAVIO MARQUEZ (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,690 shares for an estimated $69,018 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS S TIMKO (EVP, CFO) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $14,670

DIEBOLD NIXDORF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of DIEBOLD NIXDORF stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DIEBOLD NIXDORF Government Contracts

We have seen $170,427 of award payments to $DBD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

