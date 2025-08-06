Diebold Nixdorf Earnings Decline In Q2; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD), a financial and retail technology company, on Wednesday announced that its net income attributable to the company declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company declined $12.2 million from $14.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.33 versus $0.40 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company decreased to $22.5 million from $30.3 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.60 versus $0.81 last year.

Three analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA slid to $69.1 million from $113.6 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $111.2 million from $118.8 million in the same period last year.

Operating profit declined to $56.2 million from $70.7 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $542.6 million from $540.7 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting total revenue to be flat to up low single-digits.

The company expected adjusted EBITDA to range between $470 million and $490 million.

In the pre-market trading, Diebold Nixdorf is 1.74% higher at $57.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

