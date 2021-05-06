Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 10, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 261.9%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $928.3 million, indicating 1.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased demand for the company’s differentiated and digitally-enabled solutions.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted from the DN Now transformation initiatives and favorable product mix in the Americas Banking and Retail segment. The consensus mark is pegged at 24 cents for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a sharp improvement from a loss of 34 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Diebold Nixdorf this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Diebold Nixdorfhas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO, with an Earnings ESP of +30.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Montrose Environmental Group MEG has an Earnings ESP of +160.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Rackspace Technology RXT has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.

