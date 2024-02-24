Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Price Target Increased by 53.70% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) has been revised to 42.33 / share. This is an increase of 53.70% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from the latest reported closing price of 34.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 2.01%, an increase of 66.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.37% to 48,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,247K shares representing 32.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,181K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Millstreet Capital Management holds 6,935K shares representing 18.46% ownership of the company.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 5,798K shares representing 15.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 88.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 2,492.80% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,465K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company.

Hein Park Capital Management holds 3,259K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 52.00% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

