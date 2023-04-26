Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) closed at $0.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the a maker of bank teller machines, retail systems and other equipment had lost 22.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Diebold Nixdorf as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 111.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $893.91 million, up 7.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +415.09% and +11.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diebold Nixdorf is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 0.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

