Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Thomas Timko As EVP And CFO

April 25, 2024 — 09:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) said that it appointed Thomas Timko as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 17, 2024. He will succeed current chief financial officer Jim Barna, who will assist Timko in an orderly transition and become executive vice president, Transformation.

Timko, for almost six years, served as global chief accounting officer and controller at GE. Prior to GE, Timko spent over five years at General Motors as chief accounting officer and controller.

Earlier in his career, Timko served in a variety of leadership positions, including vice president and chief accounting officer at Applied Materials, and as chief accounting officer and controller at Delphi Corporation.

