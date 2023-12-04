Die With the Most Likes: Elizabeth Warren in the Style of 'Relentless. Ground. Beef'

As part of our special NFT series, we asked the artist Die with the most likes to make an image of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has been an outspoken critic of certain behaviors and practices in the crypto industry.

Click here to view and bid on the NFT created by Die with the most likes. The auction will begin on Monday, 12/4 at 12p.m. ET and ends 24 hours after the first bid is placed. Holders of a Most Influential NFT will receive a Pro Pass ticket to Consensus 2024 in Austin, TX. To learn more about Consensus, click here.

We spoke with him about his work for the question and answer below.

Tell us about how/why you became an artist. Why do you choose to create NFTs?

I never had much say in the matter, creations oftentimes involuntarily evacuating from my insides without consideration. Sometimes I think in an effort to prevent rotting from the inside out. Or function as a senseless documentarian to our collective indifferent demise. I’ve always loved writing and in many ways those words fueled the rise and fall of brush or stylus, but I ended up in digital art because no one wanted the physical art I was making for the longest time. And my wife and I were drowning in the things I made, so it just made sense to not die under the inconsequence of those canvases. NFTs were a happy accident after several years creating digitally through a random internet entity who said I could sell digital art instead of having it accumulate two likes from pornography spam bots.

Talk about your artistic approach to creating an image for this year’s Most Influential.

Most of the things I make are birthed in retention ponds and highway medians. Restaurants in which you can consume peanuts and discard the casings haplessly on the floor. The world’s largest fleshlight next to a hell is real sign. This piece took a similar trajectory, examining the failing organs of a country. The ragged breath of a tapioca hospital bed. The sagging skin used as fresh asphalt to pave another highway to nowhere in particular. I delved deep and relished in the stagnation.

What aspects of Elizabeth Warren's personality and profile did you want to emphasize, and why?

Primarily delusion. In manufacturing a war that didn’t need to be fought, with an army that never needed to be made. Riding a war horse incapable of motion. Outside of a store incapable of happiness anymore. It’s reflective of a growing plague of people in general and the obsession to destroy instead of create.

Who do you think are the most influential NFT artists today?

Too many to answer. In fact, that abundance is the true beauty of this organism we’re all limbs on.

What was the most disruptive NFT project in history?

The most indigestion was caused by beef brothkos. Most disruptive, I’d have to say you take an OG project like squiggles or ringers or gazers.

Describe your style in three words.

relentless. ground. beef.

Given the rise and the fall of the NFT market over the last 18 months, what’s your outlook on the future of NFT art?

Digital art is an unstoppable current. Indifferent to market conditions. Simply pulverizing things in its path. Or propelling those willing to submit. There will be failures and flatlines and comings and goings. But those born to create. Those obsessed with probing our shared wounds will always be around. Those whose story pours from agape fingers and uses pie eyes as adhesive for the next digital strip mall or fumes for the next vague high. Those will always be around. I’ll always be around making, until someday my inconsequence is realized and I’m buried with one of those Chili’s ordering iPads on my tombstone so that people can recall the fond times.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.