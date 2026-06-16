That Didn't Take Long: SpaceX Earned Its First Wall Street Sell Rating Less Than an Hour After Trading Began

Key Points

Elon Musk's SpaceX rewrote the record books on June 12 by raising $75 billion with its initial public offering (IPO) and soaring to a $2.1 trillion market cap.

Shortly after SpaceX commenced trading, CFRA became the first financial firm to christen the company with a sell rating.

In addition to execution risks and growth uncertainty, SpaceX is facing several historical headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

The fireworks were flying on June 12, with arguably the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the decade making its debut: Elon Musk's SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX)

SpaceX displaced oil giant Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO capital raise in history ($75 billion) and closed out its first trading session with a market cap of approximately $2.1 trillion. Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate surpassed the likes of Broadcom, Tesla, and Meta Platforms to become the seventh-largest publicly traded company.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But this wasn't the only history made on Friday. A little more than 20 minutes after the first SpaceX trade printed on the Nasdaq exchange, it earned its first Wall Street sell rating.

SpaceX stock can plunge by 29%

Despite a veritable army of IPO underwriters and historic retail investor buzz, CFRA analyst Keith Snyder christened SpaceX with its first sell rating and a price target of $115. Based on its closing price of $160.95 from its first day as a public company, CFRA's target implies a decline of up to 29%.

Snyder's criticisms of SpaceX focus on execution risks from its space segment and growth uncertainty tied to AI start-up xAI.

$SPCX-SPACEX : CFRA INITIATES COVERAGE WITH SELL RATING; TARGET PRICE $115 -- *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) June 12, 2026

Concerning the former, Snyder questioned the development of SpaceX's reusable launch vehicle, Starship. Though Starship is at the heart of reducing launch costs, the capital-intensive and time-sensitive nature of this operating segment leaves it prone to delays and other potential setbacks.

CFRA's note also calls into question the sustainability of xAI's growth trajectory. While SpaceX's prospectus assigned xAI the lion's share of its $28.5 trillion addressable market, Snyder urged caution, as xAI lacks the margins or differentiation to warrant a premium valuation.

History hasn't been kind to game-changing IPOs or tech innovations, either

In addition to the points made by CFRA when assigning its sell rating, SpaceX is facing several historical headwinds.

For starters, every next-big-thing technology since the advent and proliferation of the internet has endured an early stage bubble-bursting event. These bubbles occur (and subsequently burst) because investors consistently overestimate the adoption and/or optimization of new technologies. SpaceX appears to be years away from optimizing AI and space infrastructure to maximize sales and profits.

Moral of the story-do NOT chase hot IPOs



Year-1 average drawdown = 55%

Year-1 median drawdown = 54%



Table: Truist pic.twitter.com/xt864JD4Xh -- Puru Saxena (@saxena_puru) June 3, 2026

To build on this point, large-scale tech IPOs have a terrible track record over the last 14 years. According to data aggregated by Truist Financial, 30 of the largest tech IPOs since May 2012 (the debut of Facebook, now Meta Platforms) have averaged a year-one drawdown of 55%! If SpaceX adhered to the average drawdown, its shares could plunge below $80 as retail investor euphoria fades.

Musk's SpaceX is also facing historical valuation headwinds. Over the last three decades, no company at the forefront of a game-changing technological trend has been able to sustain a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio above 30 for an extended period. Based on SpaceX's day one closing value of $2.1 trillion, it's trading at a P/S ratio of nearly 113!

Historical and operational headwinds are stacked against SpaceX. CFRA's sell rating is likely the first of many.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.