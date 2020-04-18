Didn't Get Your Stimulus Check Yet? The IRS Has An App for That

Everyone wants to know: When will I get my $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus check? (I just checked the mailbox, and mine isn't here yet). So how do you find out when that check will be in the mail -- or if you're even eligible to receive one?

Don't worry, dear taxpayer. The IRS has an app for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

Or more precisely, the Internal Revenue Service has put together a webpage for (a) determining if you're eligible to receive a stimulus, (b) providing the agency with direct deposit information to help get the money to you faster, and perhaps even (c) tracking down that highly anticipated government cash.

www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment is the address for the website. If you click the big blue button (there's only one -- you can't miss it), then click the next blue button consenting to proceed, you'll be presented with a short form requesting your social security number, birth date, and address.

The website will check this information against its database of 2018 and 2019 income tax payers and automatically determine whether you are eligible for a stimulus payment. If the IRS doesn't have your bank account information on file, you will then be given the opportunity to enter it so as to receive faster payment via a direct deposit . Or you can choose to have your stimulus check sent by mail instead.

As for finding out precisely when you can expect to get your hands on that cash, however, this information remains elusive, with the website promising only "once we have your payment date, we will update this page." Meaning, you'll have to check back to this payment status page. It adds that updates will be posted "no more than once a day."

Your best bet is to check the IRS website daily. With any luck, you'll eventually get an answer.

