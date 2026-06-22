Didn't Get Shares on SpaceX's IPO Day? Here's How Investors Can Increase Their Exposure.

Key Points

SpaceX suppliers are likely to benefit from its upcoming spending spree.

Think about what percentage of your portfolio you want to allocate to SpaceX, and how much you'll get from existing index funds.

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The Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO was one of the hottest events on the financial calendar this year. I haven't had so many friends and family tap me forinvestment advicesince Bitcoin hit its last all-time high.

However, many retail investors were unable to access shares at the initial IPO price of $135 or received only a fraction of the shares they had hoped for.

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If you didn't get shares on the first day, the most direct route you can take today is to buy SpaceX shares straight from your brokerage account. Here are three other ways to get SpaceX exposure.

1. Buy an ETF that holds SpaceX

There are some single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for SpaceX that traders use to gain leverage or short the stock, but I'm not a big fan because they're risky plays on an already volatile asset. Space-focused ETFs that hold a basket of space stocks are far more interesting. They offer industry diversification and exposure to SpaceX, though be aware that several space ETFs have not yet added the newly public company to their holdings.

The ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX) stands out -- Ark Invest's raison d'etre is its focus on innovation and new technologies, and space exploration certainly fits that remit. SpaceX makes up 9.4% of the fund's holdings, alongside stocks like L3Harris Technologies, Rocket Lab, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Its expense ratio is pretty steep at 0.75%, but that could be worth paying for an actively managed fund that generated returns of over 65% in the past year.

2. Buy shares in SpaceX suppliers

It is hard to put a value on the untapped potential of space, and the technology required to, say, build AI data centers in orbit is unproven. That, plus the hype, makes SpaceX's post-IPO period even more volatile than that of other newly listed companies.

One thing's for sure: SpaceX has a massive war chest to spend. That means its main suppliers, such as Redwire (NYSE: RDW), which builds space infrastructure, including solar panels, could see a surge in demand. Filtronic, a U.K.-based specialist in gallium nitride semiconductor technology, is another long-standing SpaceX partner that's worth a closer look.

3. Buy shares in companies that invested in SpaceX

Another indirect way to get exposure to SpaceX is through companies that invested in SpaceX before its IPO. For example, at the end of 2025, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) held a 6% stake in SpaceX. The company is an AI leader in its own right and continues to innovate, leveraging its technical capabilities and access to vast amounts of data to break new ground.

Before you pursue any of these routes, think about what percentage of your portfolio you want to allocate to SpaceX long-term. Bear in mind that many investors will gain exposure when the stock enters broader indexes like the Nasdaq-100. Try to look beyond the excitement and consider how SpaceX will fit into your portfolio over the next five to 25 years or more -- as that's a time frame that allows you to build wealth.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Filtronic Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.