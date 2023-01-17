US Markets

Didi's China ride-hailing app back on some app stores

January 17, 2023 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese technology company Didi Global's domestic ride-hailing app returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday, according to Reuters checks and a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Julie Zhu Editing by David Goodman)

