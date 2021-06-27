US Markets
DIDI

Didi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Adds detail on IPO

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public. Didi did respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the people said.

Didi set a price range of $13 to $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, and said it would offer 288 million such shares in the IPO. At the top of the range, the deal will raise $4.03 billion.

An overallotment option could see the company sell an extra 43.2 million shares to raise up to an extra $605 million.

At the flagged price range, Didi would be worth $62.4 billion to $67.2 billion. .

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular