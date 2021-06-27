Didi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

Adds detail on IPO

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public. Didi did respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the people said.

Didi set a price range of $13 to $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, and said it would offer 288 million such shares in the IPO. At the top of the range, the deal will raise $4.03 billion.

An overallotment option could see the company sell an extra 43.2 million shares to raise up to an extra $605 million.

At the flagged price range, Didi would be worth $62.4 billion to $67.2 billion. .

