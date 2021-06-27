US Markets
Didi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

Didi Global Inc will close the investors order book for its U.S. IPO to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information is not yet public. Didi did immediately respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the sources said.

