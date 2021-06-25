US Markets

Didi's $4 billion U.S. IPO fully covered - sources

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Didi Global Inc's initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion in the United States has been covered on the first day of its bookbuild, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

